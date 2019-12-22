Sunday, December 22, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. VIDEO: BJP, RSS organize Tiranga March in support of Citizenship Amendment Act in Nagpur

News Videos

VIDEO: BJP, RSS organize Tiranga March in support of Citizenship Amendment Act in Nagpur

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 22, 2019 11:51 IST ]

A rally in support of Citizenship Amendment Act organized in Maharashtra's Nagpur by Lok Adhikar Manch, BJP, RSS and other organizations.

Aaj Ki Baat
Aap Ki Adalat
Cricket Ki Baat
Oh My God
Kurukshetra
Entertainment
Bigg boss 13

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News

  Previous VideoGovernor of Kerala, Arif Mohammad Khan supports Citizenship Amendment Act Next VideoPM Modi's mega rally at Ramlila Maidan to begin shortly amid tight security  