Updated on: November 09, 2021 7:25 IST

VIDEO: 4 kids die due to fire at special newborn care unit in Bhopal

In a tragic incident, four infants died after a fire broke out in a hospital in Bhopal. According to the details, the blaze was reported at the special newborn care unit (SNCU) of Kamla Nehru Children's Hospital late on Monday, prompting the government to order a high-level probe into the incident.