Friday, November 29, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. Veterinary doctor murder: Priyanka Reddy's scooty was deliberately punctured

News Videos

Veterinary doctor murder: Priyanka Reddy's scooty was deliberately punctured

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: November 29, 2019 10:42 IST ]

According to the information received, Priyanka Reddy's charred body was recovered at a distance of 30 kms from where her two-wheeler had suffered a flat tyre. Reddy's scooty was found in Kotturu area, nearly 15-20 kms from Shamshabad.

Aaj Ki Baat
Aap Ki Adalat
Cricket Ki Baat
Oh My God
Kurukshetra
Entertainment
Bigg boss 13

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News

  Previous VideoHeavy snowfall lashes hills, mercury dips temperature in plains