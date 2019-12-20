Friday, December 20, 2019
     
Varanasi district administration appeals people to maintain peace

India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 20, 2019 10:00 IST ]
The Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday ordered suspension of mobile internet and SMS services till Saturday noon amid violent protests against the new citizenship law.
