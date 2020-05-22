Friday, May 22, 2020
     
  5. Vande Bharat Mission: Repatriation flight from Indonesia arrives in Ahmedabad

Vande Bharat Mission: Repatriation flight from Indonesia arrives in Ahmedabad

A repatriation flight from Indonesia landed in Ahmedabad via Mumbai and 38 Indian nationals were evacuated under Vande Bharat Mission.

