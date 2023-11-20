Monday, November 20, 2023
     
  5. Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue Ops: Disaster Management Team Says It Has Reached 22 Metres Deep

Updated on: November 20, 2023 10:17 IST

Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue Ops: Disaster Management Team Says It Has Reached 22 Metres Deep

Uttarkashi tunnel rescue operations entered day 7 on Sunday with the Disaster Management Authority claiming that they have reached 22 metres deep and are going ahead.
