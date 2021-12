Updated on: December 14, 2021 16:05 IST

Uttarakhand polls: Kejriwal promises Rs 1,000 per month to all women if AAP wins

Repeating his Punjab poll promise in Uttarakhand, Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal has announced that if voted to power, AAP will transfer Rs 1,000 per month to the account of every woman in Uttarakhand aged 18 or above.