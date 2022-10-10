Updated on: October 10, 2022 8:35 IST

Uttarakhand: Hemkund Sahib in Chamoli Enshrouded in White Cover After Fresh Snowfall

Uttarakhand: Hemkund Sahib in Chamoli district was seen completely enveloped in a white cover of snow as it receives fresh snowfall. The portals of Hemkund Sahib, one of the most revered Sikh shrines in Garhwal Himalayas, will be closed from October 10 for the winter season.Vice-president of the Hemkund Sahib Management Trust Narendra Jeet Singh Bindra made the announcement on Wednesday.#uttarakhand #snowfall #indiatv