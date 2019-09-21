Saturday, September 21, 2019
     
Uttar Pradesh’s farmers will conduct a march to Kishan Ghat in Delhi today

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: September 21, 2019 9:07 IST ]

Uttar Pradesh’s farmers will conduct a march to Kishan Ghat in Delhi today, after talks between Bhartiya Kisan Sanghatan & the Agriculture Ministry failed in Noida. The march began on Sept 11, against the rise of electricity tariff among others.

