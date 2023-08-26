Saturday, August 26, 2023
     
  5. Uttar Pradesh: Owaisi speaks with father of student who was slapped by children in Muzaffarnagar school

Updated on: August 26, 2023 12:23 IST

The viral video goes on to show children taking turns striking the crying student with the teacher looking on. The video sparked outrage online after it circulated.
