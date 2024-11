Updated on: November 21, 2024 15:10 IST

Uttar Pradesh accident: 5 dead, 15 injured after bus from Delhi collides with truck in Aligarh

Five people were dead and 15 left injured in a collision between a truck and a double-decker bus at the Tappal police station area in Uttar Pradesh’s Aligarh on November 20. The bus was heading towards Azamgarh from Delhi. Further investigations are underway.