Updated on: January 28, 2025 17:08 IST

Uttar Pradesh: 7 Killed, Over 80 Injured as Wooden Platform Collapses During in Baghpat

Uttar Pradesh: At least seven people were killed as several devotees got trapped under the debris after a wooden platform collapsed during the 'Adinath Nirvana Laddu Festival' in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat, as per officials.