Monday, February 24, 2020
     
US President Donald Trump, Melania arrive in New Delhi

US President Donald Trump & First Lady Melania Trump arrive at Air Force Station, Palam. He will meet President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, tomorrow.

 

 

 

