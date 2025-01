Updated on: January 02, 2025 10:17 IST

US New Orleans Incident: Mayor deems New Year's Day tragedy a 'Terrorist Attack'

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell has labelled the New Year's Day mass casualty incident, which left 10 dead and 30 injured, as a "terrorist attack." The FBI is looking into the early Wednesday incident, where a vehicle ploughed into a crowd on the iconic Canal and Bourbon Streets.