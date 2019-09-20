Friday, September 20, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. US: 'Multiple' people shot on streets of Washington, DC

News Videos

US: 'Multiple' people shot on streets of Washington, DC

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: September 20, 2019 10:06 IST ]

Gunfire erupted on the streets of Washington, D.C., on Thursday night, not far from the White House, and at least several people suffered gunshot wounds, local media reported.

Aaj Ki Baat
Aap Ki Adalat
Cricket Ki Baat
Oh My God
Kurukshetra
Entertainment
chandrayaan-2

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News

  Previous VideoVicky Kaushal on IIFA 2019 feels love of the fans love is the biggest award Next VideoUttar Pradesh: Rape accused BJP leader Chinmayanand arrested in Shahjahanpur  