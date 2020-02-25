Tuesday, February 25, 2020
     
  US exports to India are up to nearly 60 percent: US President Trump

US exports to India are up to nearly 60 percent: US President Trump

US President Donald Trump at a joint press conference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi informed that US exports to India are up to nearly 60 per cent.

