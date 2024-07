Updated on: July 22, 2024 15:40 IST

US Election 2024: Elon Musk Shares Kamala Harris' Old Speech, Speculates on Next Four Years

US Election 2024: After US President Joe Biden backed Kamala Harris, an Indian-origin leader, as the Democratic Presidential nominee, Elon Musk shared an old video where Harris identifies herself, stating, "I'm Kamala Harris, my pronouns are she and her, and I'm a woman at the table in a blue suit."