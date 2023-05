Updated on: May 24, 2023 10:07 IST

UPSC Result 2023: Two toppers hail from Greater Noida; CM Yogi extends wishes

UPSC Result 2023 Topper: There are 6 girls out of this year's top-10 of UPSC... Except the fifth position, the first six positions have been occupied by girls... This year's topper has become Ishita Kishore...