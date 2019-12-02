Monday, December 02, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. Uproar in both the House of Parliament over rape & murder of woman veterinary doctor in Telangana

News Videos

Uproar in both the House of Parliament over rape & murder of woman veterinary doctor in Telangana

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 02, 2019 12:01 IST ]

BJP MP Prabhat Jha has given Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over 'increasing crime against women-specially the incident in Hyderabad'.

Aaj Ki Baat
Aap Ki Adalat
Cricket Ki Baat
Oh My God
Kurukshetra
Entertainment
Bigg boss 13

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News

  Previous VideoSources to Fadnavis office terms all claims of Anant Hegde as baseless Next VideoRajya Sabha MP Jaya Bachchan says rapists should be brought up in public and lynched  