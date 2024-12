Updated on: December 01, 2024 18:31 IST

UP: Security continues to remain deployed in Sambhal following stone-pelting incident

Security continues to be deployed in UP's Sambhal following the stone pelting incident on November 24 over the Shahi Jama Masjid survey. Supreme Court on November 29, asked the Sambhal trial court not to proceed in the suit against the Shahi Jama Masjid, till the petition filed by Masjid Committee.i