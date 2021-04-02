UP police registered case against ambulance used by Mukhtar Ansari for court visit

Controversies, one after another, seem to be chasing mafia don and BSP MLA Mukhtar Ansari. Now it is the ambulance that took the jailed don to Punjab's Mohali court that has raised a storm. The vehicle had a registration number belonging to Uttar Pradesh. The registration number of the ambulance, UP41 AT 7171, belongs to Barabanki district and had expired in 2017. It has not been renewed since then. Also, the name of the hospital in which the ambulance was registered is dubious.