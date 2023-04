Updated on: April 10, 2023 9:37 IST

UP Nikay Chunav Date Announced; Know the details about date of voting and result

UP Nikay Chunav 2023: Municipal elections have been announced in UP. This time municipal elections will be held in two phases. Voting for the first phase will be held on May 4 and second phase on May 11, while the results will come on May 13.