  5. UP Nikay Chunav 2023: 'No one respects Muslims', Said Asaduddin Owaisi during election campaign

Updated on: May 01, 2023 19:47 IST

UP Nikay Chunav 2023: 'No one respects Muslims', Said Asaduddin Owaisi during election campaign

UP Nikay Chunav 2023: Asaduddin Owaisi has also entered the UP civic body election campaign today. Owaisi talked about Muslim votes, asked Muslims to recognize the power of vote.
