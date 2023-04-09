Monday, April 10, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. UP Municipal Election: Voting in 2 phases on May 4 and 11, results to be out on May 13

News Videos

Updated on: April 09, 2023 23:41 IST

UP Municipal Election: Voting in 2 phases on May 4 and 11, results to be out on May 13

UP Municipal Election: Voting in 2 phases on May 4 and 11, results to be out on May 13
news uttar pradesh breaking news

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

Entertainment

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News