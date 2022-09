Updated on: September 05, 2022 11:58 IST

UP Moradabad News: Youth Beaten Badly accused of kidnapping children in Bhojpur Sehal| UP Police

Up Moradabad News: 2 Youths beaten badly accused of kidnapping children. UP Police requested mob to stop beating them. Both the incidents were reported from Bhojpur Uttar Pradesh. Uttar Pradesh Police has urged people to keep calm. There is no 'Bachha Chor Gang' in the area.#upnews #uppolitics #breakingnews #indiatv #yogiadityanath