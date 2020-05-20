Wednesday, May 20, 2020
     
UP govt doing petty politics: Sachin Pilot on Yogi administration not allowing Congress buses for migrants

The Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Sachin Pilot, questioned Uttar Pradesh government's intention for not allowing bus service arranged by congress party for migrant workers.

