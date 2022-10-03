Updated on: October 03, 2022 8:04 IST

UP Fire: UP के दुर्गा पंडाल में लगी भीषण आग, 2 लोगों की हुई मौत और 52 बुरी तरह झुलसे

Forty-two people were injured in a fire in a Durga Puja Pandal here on Sunday evening, officials said. District Magistrate Gaurang Rathi said that the cause of the fire, which broke out in an area under the Aurai Police Station area, is being investigated. The DM along with other senior officials of the district reached the spot to oversee the rescue efforts. Nine people were admitted in a local hospital, while 33 others with serious burn injuries were referred to a hospital in nearby Varanasi.