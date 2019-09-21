Saturday, September 21, 2019
     
UP farmers begin march from Noida Sector-69 to Delhi's Kisan Ghat

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: September 21, 2019 9:49 IST ]
UP farmers begin march from Noida Sector-69 to Delhi's Kisan Ghat, over their demands of payment of sugarcane crop dues, full loan waiver and making electricity used in farming free among others.
