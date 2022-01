Updated on: January 13, 2022 16:42 IST

UP Election 2022: Yogi likely to contest from Ayodhya; BJP banking on 'Ramlala' for victory?

With the announcement of dates for Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, all eyes are now the seat the BJP will field Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Speculations are that the party is set to announce Yogi Adityanath as candidate from the high-profile Ayodhya seat.