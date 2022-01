Published on: January 15, 2022 16:49 IST

UP election 2022: Yogi Adityanath to contest from Gorakhpur

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has decided to field Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath from Gorakhpur. The BJP on Saturday released its first list of candidates for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly elections 2022. The list was released by union minister Dharmendra Pradhan & BJP national general secretary Arun Singh at the press conference in New Delhi.