Updated on: March 03, 2022 10:00 IST

UP Election 2022 : Why is Rudravart Tirth near Sitapur so mysterious? | Public Opinion | EP. 352

Amid the ongoing election in UP, India TV reached the holy tirth of Rudravrat which is known for its mysteries and where belapatra and other offerings disappear in the Gomti River. Watch this episode of Ye Public Hai Sab Jaanti Hai.