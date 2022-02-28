Published on: February 28, 2022 7:46 IST

UP Election 2022 : Which party will win most votes in Sirathu? | Public Opinion | EP. 330

As UP polls have begun, all are eager to know the mood of the public of the state. India TV reached the assembly seat of Sirathu to know from the people what are the key issues and whom will they vote for. Watch this episode of Ye Public Hai Sab Jaanti Hai.