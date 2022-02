Updated on: February 08, 2022 17:40 IST

UP Election 2022: Which party will win most votes in Aonla? | Public Opinion | EP. 188

While UP heads into polls soon, all are eager to know the mood of the public of the state. India TV reached the assembly seat of Aonla to know from the people what are the key issues and whom will they vote for. Watch this episode of Ye Public Hai Sab Jaanti Hai.