Updated on: January 29, 2022 16:38 IST

UP Election 2022: UP Minister Mohsin Raza adds to '80-20' controversy

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had recently said that the upcoming assembly elections in the state will be an 80 per cent vs 20 per cent tussle. The Opposition claimed that the UP chief minister remark was a clear attempt to polarise the polls. However, speaking at India TV Chunav Manch on Saturday in Lucknow, Adityanath's cabinet colleague Mohsin Raza sought to clarify over the statement. Raza claimed that 80 per cent of people are in support of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the remaining 20 per cent are those who are opposed to development. "Those 80 per cent are upset with the 20 per cent. We have had the support of 80 per cent previously as well," Raza said.