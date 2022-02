Updated on: February 18, 2022 18:42 IST

UP Election 2022: Kanhiya Mittal-Dharmendra Solanki | Sultan badalne wala Hai | Jo Ram ko laaye hain

UP Elections this time are witnessing numerous songs for campaign. While Kanhaiya Mittal brought in his song 'Jo Ram ko laaye hain', Dharmendra Solanki too released his song 'Sultan badalne wala hai'. Watch the exclusive interview.