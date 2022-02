Published on: February 23, 2022 16:27 IST

UP Election 2022 | Entire India is our family, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday attacked Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav over 'parivaar wala' comment. Addressing an election rally in Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki, PM Modi said that the entire Uttar Pradesh is his family and charged that the 'dynasts' care only about their family.