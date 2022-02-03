Thursday, February 03, 2022
     
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
  34 States in the country are recording a decline in cases and positivity rate: Ministry of Health on COVID19 situation
Updated on: February 03, 2022 22:00 IST

UP Election 2022: Diyas made by Muslims of Moradabad lights homes of Hindus during Diwali | Public Opinion | EP. 161

While UP heads into polls soon, all are eager to know the mood of the public of the state. India TV reached the assembly seat of Moradabad to know from the people what are the key issues and whom will they vote for. Watch this episode of Ye Public Hai Sab Jaanti Hai.
Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha Chunav 2022 UP Election 2022 Moradabad

