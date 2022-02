Updated on: February 16, 2022 18:03 IST

UP Election 2022 | BJP govt means independence to celebrate festivals: PM Modi

BJP in UP means control over Dangaraj, Mafiaraj, Gundaraj... & freedom to celebrate all the festivals. Having BJP in UP means protection of daughters, women from 'manchalon' (eve teasers). BJP in UP means Centre's schemes being implemented at double speed: PM Modi in Sitapur