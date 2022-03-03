Updated on: March 03, 2022 13:40 IST

UP Election 2022: Are infamous mafias losing grip over Jaunpur? | Public Opinion | EP. 353

Amid the ongoing election in UP, all are eager to know the mood of the public of the state. India TV reached the assembly seat of Jaunpur to know from the people what are the key issues and whom will they vote for. Watch this episode of Ye Public Hai Sab Jaanti Hai.