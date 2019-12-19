Thursday, December 19, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. UP CM Yogi Adityanath talks tough after violence in Lucknow, other areas over CAA

News Videos

UP CM Yogi Adityanath talks tough after violence in Lucknow, other areas over CAA

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 19, 2019 19:16 IST ]

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said the state government will make those who damaged property pay for it. He said a dozen vehicles, mostly two wheelers, were set afire.

Aaj Ki Baat
Aap Ki Adalat
Cricket Ki Baat
Oh My God
Kurukshetra
Entertainment
Bigg boss 13

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News

  Previous VideoPolice open fire at protesting crowd in Mangalore Next VideoExclusive: CAA is not anti-muslim, says Ravi Shankar Prasad  