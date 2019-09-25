Wednesday, September 25, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. UP CM Yogi Adityanath meets victims of triple talaq in Lucknow

News Videos

UP CM Yogi Adityanath meets victims of triple talaq in Lucknow

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: September 25, 2019 11:51 IST ]
Yogi Adityanath meets victims of triple talaq in Lucknow | The Muslim women thanked Yogi Adityanath and PM Modi for enacting a law on triple talaq.
Aaj Ki Baat
Aap Ki Adalat
Cricket Ki Baat
Oh My God
Kurukshetra
Entertainment

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News

  Previous VideoBMW Motorrad launches 2 new bikes; price starts at Rs 15.95 lakh Next VideoUN event marks 150 years since Gandhi's birth  