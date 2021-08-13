Friday, August 13, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. UP CM conducts aerial survey of Ghazipur, meets locals of flood-affected areas

News Videos

Updated on: August 13, 2021 14:00 IST

UP CM conducts aerial survey of Ghazipur, meets locals of flood-affected areas

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on August 13 conducted an aerial survey of the flood-affected areas of Ghazipur in Uttar Pradesh.
Yogi Adityanath Up News Uttar Pradesh Up Floods

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

Entertainment

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News

X