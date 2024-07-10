Wednesday, July 10, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. UP Bus Accident: 18 died, several injured in bus accident at Agra-Lucknow Expressway in UP's Unnao

News Videos

Updated on: July 10, 2024 14:55 IST

UP Bus Accident: 18 died, several injured in bus accident at Agra-Lucknow Expressway in UP's Unnao

18 people died and several injured after a double-decker bus going from Bihar to Delhi, hit a milk tanker on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway in UP’s Unnao on July 10. Watch to know more!

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Sports

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

Entertainment

Advertisement

Recommended Video

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement