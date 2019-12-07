Saturday, December 07, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. Unnao rape victim dies of cardiac arrest at Safdarjung Hospital

News Videos

Unnao rape victim dies of cardiac arrest at Safdarjung Hospital

India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 07, 2019 6:52 IST ]
The Unnao rape victim, who had been battling for life after 90 percent burns, has died of cardiac arrest.
Aaj Ki Baat
Aap Ki Adalat
Cricket Ki Baat
Oh My God
Kurukshetra
Entertainment
Bigg boss 13

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News

  Previous VideoPM Modi reaches Pune, Maharashtra Governor, CM Uddhav Thackeray and welcomes him at the airport Next Video5 minutes 25 khabrein | December 7, 2019  