  Unnao rape case: Tis Hazari Court adjourns the arguments on quantum of punishment for 20th December

Unnao rape case: Tis Hazari Court adjourns the arguments on quantum of punishment for 20th December

India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 17, 2019 14:05 IST ]
Tis Hazari Court adjourns the arguments on quantum of punishment for 20th December. Court also seeks the copy of affidavit of Former BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar filed during 2017 in Election Commission.
