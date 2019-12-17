Tuesday, December 17, 2019
     
  Unnao rape case: Kuldeep Singh Sengar convicted, court to decide punishment today

Unnao rape case: Kuldeep Singh Sengar convicted, court to decide punishment today

India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 17, 2019 7:59 IST ]
Former BJP MP Kuldeep Singh Sengar has been guilty of abduction and rape of minor in the Unnao rape case. Court will decide his punishment today.
