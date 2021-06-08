Tuesday, June 08, 2021
     
Unlock 2.0 : Huge crowd seen at roads in many states, Watch report

Shops, markets and transport services operated in many states after a long lockdown period. As soon as the unlock process began, traffic jam and crowd was witnessed on the roads. Watch report.
