Kurukshetra | Centre to take over vaccine procurement from States
Unlock 2.0 : Watch ground report from UP and Maharashtra
Delhi Unlock : Massive traffic jam in delhi, Watch Ground report on day 1 of unlock
Recommended Video
Unlock 2.0 : Watch ground report from UP and Maharashtra
Delhi Unlock : Massive traffic jam in delhi, Watch Ground report on day 1 of unlock
COVID-19: India records 1,00,636 new COVID cases in past 24 hours
Top News
At 86,498, India's daily COVID count falls below 1L after 63 days; 1.82 lakh recoveries recorded
'Each One Pay One': Govt readies new scheme to fund vaccines for poor
Cannot compel China to give more info on COVID-19 origins: WHO official
PM announces free vaccine for 18+; 'one simple question...', Rahul Gandhi's prompt criticism
What went behind PM Modi's decision to announce new vaccine policy
India elected to UN Economic and Social Council for 2022-24 term
Latest News
Opinion | How Kashmir stole a march over other states in Covid vaccination drive
Covid India LIVE: Centre issues SOPs for vaccination of persons undertaking international travel
National Best Friends Day 2021: Wishes, quotes, messages, HD images, WhatsApp & Facebook statuses
Shatrughan Sinha wishes speedy recovery for Dilip Kumar, calls Saira Banu 'the lady of substance'
'Committed to complying with new IT rules' saysTwitter
Unlock 2.0 : Huge crowd seen at roads in many states, Watch report
Uttar Pradesh: Fire breaks out due to spark emanating from transformer in Bulandshahr
PM Modi's 'Vaccination stroke' amid Coronavirus Crisis, watch report
Fire breaks out at Pune chemical plant, 18 dead
Free vaccines after Supreme Court's rap: Congress
Punjab govt shouldn't have sold COVID vaccines to private hospitals: Chidambaram
Delhi Metro records 4.5 lakh passenger journeys on unlock day 1
Maldives' Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid elected President of UNGA
US to continue to press China to be transparent and forthcoming on COVID-19: Sullivan
Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandaughter sentenced to 7 years in jail in South Africa
FDA approves much-debated Alzheimer’s drug panned by experts
Divya Khosla Kumar supports Pearl V Puri, make shocking revelations about alleged rape case
Salman Khan seeks contempt action against Kamaal Khan aka KRK for defamation
Dilip Kumar's first picture with Saira Banu from hospital, actress says he will be discharged soon
Dance Deewane 3: Sidharth Shukla, Madhuri Dixit's adorable dance video leaves Shehnaaz Gill in awe
Shweta Tiwari-Abhinav Kohli spat: 'Kids are my priority, don’t owe any clarification to anyone’
India elected to UN Economic and Social Council for 2022-24 term
After petrol, diesel nears Rs 100-mark in Rajasthan
Premium petrol price crosses Rs 100 per litre mark in Kerala
Gold Price Today: Gold declines Rs 152; silver tumbles Rs 540
Yes Bank to raise fund via bonds in Indian/foreign currency
French Open 2021: Rafael Nadal unhappy with floodlights at Roland Garros
Daniil Medvedev-Stefanos Tsitsipas showdown highlights French Open schedule
Ashwin responds to Manjrekar's 'not an all-time great' comment with hilarious meme from Tamil movie
In 2010, I thought MS Dhoni didn't know how to bat: Anrich Nortje
French Open 2021: Iga Swiatek survives a tough test from Marta Kostyu to grab quarterfinal spot
iOS 15 unveiled at WWDC 2021: New features, supported devices and more
iPadOS 15 at WWDC 2021: New features, supported devices and more
WhatsApp rolls out new Fast Playback feature for voice notes
Samsung Galaxy S21+ buyers can now get a Rs 10,000 cashback
Twitter Super Follows tool to soon launch for users with 10K followers
Sneak peek into Evelyn Sharma-Tushaan Bhindi's fairytale wedding | PICS
Janhvi-Boney Kapoor visit Hinduja Hospital where Anshula & Dilip Kumar are admitted | PICS
Dil Dhadakne Do turns 6: 6 Best dialogues from Priyanka Chopra, Ranveer Singh, Anil Kapoor starrer
IN PICS: Samantha Akkineni's different avatars as Raji in The Family Man 2 you cannot miss
World Bicycle Day: Janhvi Kapoor, Katrina Kaif & other B-town celebs with their two-wheel beauty
Herpes, hair fall, nail issues: Doctors caution about post-Covid dermatological problems
Covid Crisis: Safeguarding children from future waves with vaccination
COVID India LIVE: Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan shares 5 tips for those isolating at home
COVID-19: Do we really miss Jaadu Ki Jhappi? Can we do without touch?
Amul gives a punny twist to Manoj Bajpayee, Samantha Akkineni starrer 'The Family Man 2'
Netizens begin meme fest as Bombay HC to consider 'if Ludo is a game of chance or skill?'
Dilip Kumar hospitalized: Social media filled with get well soon wishes for the 'Tragedy King'
Who wore it better Rihanna or Joey? Ask netizens as songstress' latest pic goes VIRAL
Assam Police gives quirky spin to Amrita Rao's viral Jal Lijiye meme: 'Inconvenience NOT regretted'
Horoscope June 8: Cancerians will be successful in everything they do, Know about other zodiac signs
7 responsibilities husband and wife should take up for a happy marriage
Here are three tips to ensure Food Safety
Horoscope June 6 2021: Good news awaits for Virgo and Cancer, know more about other zodiac signs
Vastu Tips: Keep bamboo plant in this direction of the house for happiness and prosperity