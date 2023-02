Updated on: February 20, 2023 17:32 IST

Unknown people pelted stone at Owaisi's Ashoka Road residence on Sunday night

AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi has complained that his official residence in Delhi has been attacked. Owaisi has complained to the police that unknown people have attacked his house. Taking immediate action on Owaisi's complaint, the Delhi Police reached his official residence.