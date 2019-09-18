Wednesday, September 18, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. Union Cabinet agrees to ban E-Cigarettes, announces bonus for Railway employees

News Videos

Union Cabinet agrees to ban E-Cigarettes, announces bonus for Railway employees

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: September 18, 2019 16:12 IST ]

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday gave approval to ban e-cigarettes in India. The production, manufacturing, import/export, transport, sale, distribution, storage and advertising related to e-cigarettes hereby stands banned.

Aaj Ki Baat
Aap Ki Adalat
Cricket Ki Baat
Oh My God
Kurukshetra
Entertainment
chandrayaan-2

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News

  Previous VideoIndian Army releases video of failed Pakistan's BAT infiltration attempt Next VideoFire breaks out at UCO Bank branch in Bengaluru, several feared trapped  