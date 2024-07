Updated on: July 23, 2024 12:17 IST

Union Budget 3.0: Power projects to be started in Bihar at a cost of Rs 21,400 crore

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said, "On the Amritsar-Kolkata Industrial Corridor, we will support industrial development in Gaya, Bihar. This will accelerate the development of the eastern region. We will also support road connectivity projects like Patna-Purnia Expressway, Buxar-Bhagalpur